First UPS Airbus A300 facelift completed

“It’s been a three and a half year journey,” recalls Honeywell’s Fenske. “I feel that with the Honeywell, Airbus and UPS teams we were very tight-knit and collaborative. And with this delivery, I can just imagine how excited UPS’ pilots are going to be. They have been flying in the original cockpit, and now they have our modern Primus Epic system with larger colour LCD displays, providing more information better integrated with room to adapt to the continually changing environment, (mandates and future capabilities).”

Airbus’ Criou concludes: “As a company, Airbus has always been committed to providing long-term support to our customers and this is true for our customer UPS and their A300-600F fleet. So we are honoured to have collaborated with them and with our supplier Honeywell, as well as what we have been able to achieve with the teams in Airbus. By answering UPS’ request for a new cockpit, even 13 years after the end of production for this programme, we are still there as their long-term Services Support partner to ensure their aircraft’s future operations.”