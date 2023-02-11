UPS Boeing 767-300 freighter gets stuck during taxi at Birmingham, U.S.

On 9 February, a UPS (Airlines) Boeing 767-300 freighter (registered N327UP) just landed at Birmingham Airport, United States when, during taxi, it got got stuck in soft ground. The aircraft operated domestic flight 5X1356 from Louisville.
UPS Boeing 767-300F (N327UP, built 1998) became stuck during taxi after landing on runway 24 at Birmingham AP (KBHM), AL. The 767 was operating on flight #5X1356 fRrm Louisville, KY. https://t.co/2SFVypIbik pic.twitter.com/UUlsCol0q4
— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 10, 2023