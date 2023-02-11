UPS Boeing 767-300 freighter gets stuck during taxi at Birmingham, U.S.

Bart Noëth
On 9 February, a UPS (Airlines) Boeing 767-300 freighter (registered N327UP) just landed at Birmingham Airport, United States when, during taxi, it got got stuck in soft ground. The aircraft operated domestic flight 5X1356 from Louisville.

