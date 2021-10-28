UPS Airlines Boeing 747-400F tail-tips at Seoul Incheon Airport

On 27 October, a parked UPS Airlines Boeing 747-400F (registered N572UP) tipped on her tail at Seoul Incheon Airport, South Korea. There was a problem with the aircraft’s rear landing gear, according to a first assessment.

Hydraulic liquid was leaked onto the apron, but there was no fire. The aircraft didn’t contain cargo, and there were no casualties.

The aircraft originated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and supposed to depart for Cologne Airport, Germany.

Following images appeared on social media:

UPS Boeing 747-400F (N572UP, built 2007) tipped onto its tail during parking at Seoul-Incheon Intl Airport (RKSI), South Korea. No one was injured in the mishap. @BusinessTendonhttps://t.co/hFVUpnlYBx pic.twitter.com/pOb3KrJH7S — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) October 27, 2021