Update: ‘Hermine’ already affects almost 160 flights in the Canary Islands

AENA reports 141 cancellations and 17 diversions at six airports until midday on Sunday

The abundant rains and the lack of visibility have affected a total of 158 flights at six airports in the Canary Islands until noon this Sunday, reports AENA, in the third update that has been made of the operation in the Archipelago. Of the total of these operations, 141 have been cancelled and 17 have been diverted.

The most affected aerodrome has been Tenerife North with 62 cancellations and 6 diversions to Tenerife South.

In Gran Canaria, there have been 11 diversions and 24 cancellations, while in El Hierro 20 cancellations have been recorded this Sunday so far.

On the other hand, 23 cancellations have been reported on La Palma, 4 on La Gomera and 8 on Lanzarote.

Source: La Provincia

Eurocontrol informa de Rate cero para vuelos con destino Gran Canaria y Tenerife y Rate muy reducido para Fuerteventura y Lanzarote. Demoras importantes por seguridad. Mucha paciencia. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FdaJTH68FT — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) September 25, 2022