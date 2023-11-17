Unruly passenger ordered to pay €36K in restitution to American Airlines

A very expensive trip for passenger Cayla Farris, for her behavior on board an American Airlines domestic flight between Phoenix and Hawaii on 13 February 2022. During the particular flight, she began using profanity and threatened the crew and fellow passengers.

Enough for the captain to turn back to Phoenix. Farris, who pleaded guilty in court, was forced to pay $39,000 (or €36,000) compensation to the airline, and sentenced to three months of jail time.

29-year-old Farris will have to obtain official approval before boarding a new flight during a three year probation.

Two years ago, the U.S. FAA issued an order for a stricter legal enforcement policy against unruly airline passengers after the FAA saw a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior.