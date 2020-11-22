United States formally withdraws from Treaty on Open Skies

The agreement allows the 34 party nations to conduct aerial reconnaissance over each others’ territory.

On 22 May 2020, the United States submitted notice of withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies.Senate Democrats questioned the legality, wisdom, and appropriateness of the planned withdrawal so close to the 2020 United States presidential election.

Today on 22 November 2020, United States official sources including US Department of States websites; Secretary of States Mike Pompeo and National Security Council’s official Twitter announce that the 6-month period is over and the US is no longer party to the Treaty.

Today, pursuant to earlier notice provided, the United States withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies is now effective. America is more secure because of it, as Russia remains in non-compliance with its obligations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 22, 2020

Writing on Twitter, Steven Pifer, non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Initiative, called the withdrawal “one more blow” by the administration of US President Donald Trump to arms control efforts, and called on President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the treaty.

US today leaves Open Skies Treaty, one more blow inflicted by #Trump administration on arms control. Incoming #Biden administration should seek to rejoin treaty.https://t.co/SpPA6eV0Hj — Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) November 22, 2020