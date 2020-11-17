United States and the United Kingdom sign new Open Skies Agreement

The United States and the United Kingdom today completed the signing of the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed the Agreement for the United States. Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps signed the Agreement for the United Kingdom (see video hereunder).

“This historic U.S.-UK Open Skies Agreement builds upon the special relationship that exists between our nations,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The signing of the Agreement, which was concluded on November 28, 2018, will facilitate a seamless transition in international air transportation markets for the travelling public, airlines, shippers, and other stakeholders. The Agreement meets all the criteria of the U.S. Open Skies policy and provides for additional traffic rights for U.S. all-cargo operations to and from the United Kingdom.

The Agreement also includes the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, expanding and modernising our air transport relationship with those regions. The Parties plan to begin applying the Agreement on January 1, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Tuesday, November 17, 2020