Unruly passenger forces United Airlines flight Houston-Amsterdam to divert to Chicago

Flight UA20 on 9 July was forced to divert to the airport of Chicago O’Hare, Illinois, United States, over an unruly business class passenger. The Boeing 777-200 (registered N74007) departed from Houston, destination Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The passenger in seat 11G melted down over not having his first choice of meal available. Before landing, the aircraft had to dump fuel.

After removing the passenger and refuelling, the flight continued to Amsterdam where it landed with a delay of three and a half hours.

