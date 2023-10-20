United Airlines to implement new boarding procedure to reduce boarding time

United Airlines is set to implement a new boarding order starting October 26, 2023, where passengers in economy class with window seats will board before those with middle and aisle seats.

This change is expected to reduce boarding times by up to two minutes, addressing delays that have increased since 2019. Notably, this alteration won’t affect first-class and business-class passengers or the preboarding group.

The revised procedure will apply to domestic and select international flights, and it aims to streamline the boarding process and enhance efficiency, which can have a significant impact on punctuality and operational smoothness for the airline.