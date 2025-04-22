United’s Nuuk–New York flights await final U.S. security approval ahead of June launch

Greenland’s Nuuk Airport is on track to launch direct flights to New York, but final approval from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is still pending. TSA officials are scheduled to visit Nuuk at the end of April to assess the airport’s security compliance with U.S. regulations—a necessary step before United Airlines can begin operating the route.

The Danish Transport Authority lifted a previous ban on new airlines in March, clearing the way for United and SAS to launch flights.

United plans to use a Boeing 737 for its service to Newark, with the inaugural landing expected on June 14. Greenland Airports remains optimistic that approval will be granted in time.