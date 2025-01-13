United flight from Allentown to Chicago diverts to Detroit after sudden cabin pressure loss

United Airlines Flight UA4166, operated by GoJet, was en route from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) to Chicago on Sunday morning (12 January) when it lost cabin pressure at 40,000 feet over northern Ohio.

The Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet registered N545GJ made an emergency descent to 10,000 feet in seven minutes, with oxygen masks deploying in the cabin. The cause of the rapid decompression remains unknown.

The aircraft diverted to Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport, where it landed safely at 08:20. Passengers deplaned normally, and the crew confirmed the situation was under control upon approach.

United Airlines and GoJet have not provided comments on the incident.