United Airlines unveils largest Winter schedule, expands flights to Africa, Southern Europe, and Latin America

André Orban
United Airlines is launching its largest winter schedule ever, with nearly 4,600 daily flights during peak season.

The expanded schedule includes new international routes, such as nonstop flights to Marrakech, Morocco, and Cebu, Philippines (from Tokyo Narita), and increased service to Latin America, Southern Europe, and top U.S. winter destinations like ski towns and sun spots.

United’s winter expansion reflects growing demand for international travel and domestic getaways, with more flights from over 140 U.S. airports. The airline expects this to be its busiest winter season, building on record-setting summer travel.

