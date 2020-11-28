United Airlines to operate charter flights from Brussels to position Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

According to the , United Airlines has begun operating charter flights to help distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine once it will be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The mass inoculation programme is expected to begin in late December, according to a report that The Wall Street Journal attributed to “people familiar with the matter”.

Pfizer has two production plants for the vaccine: Kalamazoo, Michigan and Puurs, Belgium.

The Pfizer vaccine has te be stored at very low temperatures (-70°C). Thus, United had sought permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to carry five times more dry ice than is typically allowed on flights to maintain the low temperatures required to prevent the vaccine from spoiling.