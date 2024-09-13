United Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi using SpaceX’s Starlink in 2025

United Airlines will begin offering free in-flight Wi-Fi using SpaceX’s Starlink internet service in early 2025. The airline will start testing the service, which will be available for all passengers across its more than 1,000 planes, and passengers can connect multiple devices simultaneously.

Approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is required before United can equip its planes with Starlink hardware.

Several other airlines have already partnered with SpaceX, including Hawaiian Airlines, JSX, Qatar Airways, and airBaltic. United joins a growing trend among airlines such as JetBlue, American Airlines, and Delta, which have either introduced or announced plans for complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi services in response to increasing passenger demand for better internet connectivity.

Despite earlier controversies involving SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and United’s CEO Scott Kirby, the partnership continues due to Starlink’s value to United’s customers.