United Airlines sweepstakes gives vaccinated customers a shot to win free flights, a year of travel

United Airlines is offering its loyalty programme members the chance to win free flights for a year’s worth of travel, in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Under the terms of the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, any new or existing MileagePlus® member who uploads their vaccination records to the airline’s mobile app or website between today and June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition – on July 1 United will announce five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members who have entered our sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion – also in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies. For video and photos of the upload process, click here.

United remains the only U.S. airline that gives customers the ability to upload COVID-19 testing and vaccination records directly to the airline’s digital platforms including its award-winning mobile app through the airline’s Travel-Ready Center. By uploading your vaccine record with United, customers will save time at the airport and be confident they are ready to fly to destinations where showing proof of vaccination is required.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

United is giving sweepstakes winners – and all customers – more options to visit dream destinations, as the airline is launching brand-new routes to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, and resuming flights to Italy, Portugal, Spain and France this summer. The airline is also growing its presence in Africa, with new nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Johannesburg, South Africa starting June 3* (*subject to government approval), complementing recently launched service from Washington, D.C. to Accra, Ghana and seasonal nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Cape Town, South Africa. United will also resume service between San Francisco and Tahiti in June.

The sweepstakes are open to any resident of the United States who is at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member. For more information and to enter, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.

