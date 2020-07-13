United Airlines reinstates three flights a week from Munich to Washington

From Munich across the pond: Effective immediately, US airline United Airlines is resuming its flight connection to Washington. A Boeing 787-9 will take off for the American capital at 12:20 every Friday, Sunday and Monday. Additional flights with United to Newark are to be added in August.

For airport CEO Jost Lammers, the resumption of the Washington connection marks another step towards returning to normal. “We are delighted that United Airlines is restarting flights with us and connecting Munich to another attractive, long-haul destination in North America. The resumption of the Washington route once again underlines the importance of Munich as a hub for international air traffic.”

Munich – July 13, 2020