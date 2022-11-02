United Airlines pilots reject contract deal that fell short, Delta Air Lines pilots voted to authorise strike

United Airlines pilots “overwhelmingly” rejected a tentative agreement that would have given pilots raises of nearly 15%, their union said on Tuesday, the latest setback in fractious labour negotiations between unions and airlines.

The tentative agreement “falls short of the industry-leading contract United pilots have earned and deserved after leading the airline through the pandemic and to profitability,” the US Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said.

“Unfortunately, management has now taken a wait-and-see approach to negotiations instead of moving the industry forward,” United’s ALPA chapter said in a statement.

Nearly 10,000 of United’s roughly 14,000 pilots took part, 94% of whom voted against the deal.

United Airlines, for its part, said Tuesday: “We are already working with ALPA on a new, industry-leading agreement that we expect to include improved pay rates and other enhancements.”

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines pilots voted to authorise a possible strike if the airline and the union cannot reach an agreement, their union said.