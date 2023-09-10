United Airlines passenger attempts to enter cockpit, open exit doors during takeoff

A passenger on United Airlines flight UA1641 from Chicago O’Hare to Los Angeles, operated by Boeing 737-900ER registered N68822, attempted to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors while taxiing before takeoff on Friday.

The incident forced the flight to return to the gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on a Friday night, 8 September.

The unruly passenger was arrested by law enforcement upon the plane’s return to the gate. Limited details are available, and neither the Chicago police nor TSA have responded to requests for comment.

Fox News reports that the flight continued to Los Angeles once the disruptive passenger was taken into custody, but the flight was actually cancelled. The next day (9 September), the Boeing 737-900ER departed from Chicago to Phoenix on flight UA1677.