United Airlines nonstop service between Stockholm and New York returns for 2022

United Airlines will resume nonstop flights from Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden to its hub at New York/Newark, United States from 14 May 2022. The seasonal service will operate daily and will be the only direct service operated by a U.S. airline between Stockholm and New York City.

“We are excited to return to Sweden in 2022 as the only U.S. airline flying direct between Stockholm and New York City,” said Lucas Geerts, United’s Regional Sales Manager Northern Europe. “Our service from Stockholm provides our customers in Sweden with direct access to New York City as well as the possibility to conveniently connect via our New York/Newark hub to 58 destinations across the Americas.”

“We welcome that United Airlines has chosen to return to Stockholm Arlanda Airport with its direct route to New York next summer. The U.S. is also one of our biggest trade partners and an important market for air freight, incoming tourism as well as an attractive destination for Swedes,” said Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) will be operated daily starting on 14 May 2022. Flight UA69 departs ARN at 9:10 am and arrives at EWR at 11:45 am. Starting on May 13, flight UA68 EWR-ARN departs at 5:25 pm and arrives at 7:35 am + 1. All times are local and subject to change.

United’s service from Stockholm to New York/Newark will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM business class and 153 in economy, including 45 Economy PlusSM seats with added legroom and increased personal space.