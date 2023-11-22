United Airlines, Lufthansa Group and Deutsche Bahn announce a new commercial cooperation

United Airlines, Lufthansa Group, and Deutsche Bahn have teamed up to provide seamless travel options between Germany and the United States.

Starting November 22, 2023, United Airlines customers can access integrated rail and air journeys on a single ticket, connecting 25 cities in Germany, Basel, Switzerland, and various U.S. destinations.

This collaboration allows for combined fares, one transaction, and a single ticket for both rail and air travel. Passengers can benefit from streamlined services, such as coordinated check-ins, priority baggage handling, mileage collection, and transfer protection in case of delays.

The partnership emphasies convenience, offering customers a smoother travel experience with interconnected rail and air travel, encouraging a more integrated travel ecosystem.