United Airlines inaugurates nonstop service between Milan Malpensa and Chicago O’Hare

United is the only airline to offer a nonstop flight between Milan and Chicago

United will offer 8 daily nonstop services from Italy to the U.S. during the summer season 2022

United Airlines has inaugurated its new daily nonstop seasonal service between Milan Malpensa Airport and its hub at Chicago O’Hare, celebrating the departure of its first flight from Milan over the weekend. With the introduction of this new route, United is the only airline to offer a nonstop flight between Milan and Chicago.



The new service builds on United’s existing daily nonstop year–round services from Milan Malpensa and Rome to New York/Newark, seasonal service from Rome to Washington D.C., as well as seasonal services from Venice to New York/Newark, Rome to Chicago O’Hare and Naples to New York/Newark. The airline is also set to introduce a second frequency from Rome to New York/Newark, starting 28 May 2022. United serves more points in Italy than any other U.S. airline and will offer 8 daily nonstop services from Italy to the U.S. during the summer season 2022.



“We are delighted to inaugurate our new service between Milan and our Chicago hub,” said Thorsten Lettnin, United’s Director Sales Continental Europe, India and West–Africa. “As the only airline offering a nonstop flight between Milan and Chicago, our new service strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from Italy with convenient one–stop connections via our Chicago O’Hare hub to over 100 destinations across the Americas.”



“Airlines are showing important signs of confidence in the region by not only returning to offer the historic connections at our airports, but also investing in new destinations. With its daily flight to Chicago, United Airlines is now the emblem of this. This new destination represents one of the most important new developments of the summer season,” said Andrea Tucci, Vice President Aviation Business Development of SEA. “This new route operated by United, alongside the daily flight to New York/Newark, opens the door to the United States through the carrier’s Chicago O’Hare network and adds quality to the travel offering from our airports, particularly to the Pacific Coast. We are extremely pleased to celebrate the launch of this connection to one of the most attractive locations in the U.S.“

This new route is part of United’s largest transatlantic expansion in it s history, in anticipation of a strong recovery in European summer travel. In total, United will launch or resume 30 transatlantic flights from mid – April through to early June. This includes adding new nonstop flights to five distinctive leisure destinatio ns no other North American airline serves including Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. In addition to Milan, t he airline is also launching new nonstop flights to some of Eur ope’s most popular business and tourist hubs including London, Zurich, Munich and Nice.

United’s transatlantic route network will be more than 25 per cent larger than it was in 2019. With this expansion, United will serve more transatlantic destinations than every other U.S. carrier combined and will be the largest airline across the Atlantic for the first time in history.

Onboard Products and Services



United’s new nonstop seasonal service from Milan to Chicago O’Hare is operated with Boeing 787–8 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 28 United PolarisSM business class lie–flat seats, 21 United Premium PlusSM premium economy seats, 36 Economy PlusSM seats and 158 standard economy seats. The revolutionary design of the Dreamliner offers customers many features for increased comfort such as large windows, spacious overhead storage and modern LED lighting to simulate a full day, helping passengers adjust their internal clock on the trans–Atlantic flight. In addition, a lower cabin altitude, cleaner air and smoother ride help customers feel rested on arrival.



United Polaris business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring quality inflight dining, premium Sunday Riley amenity kits and full flat–bed seats.



United in Italy



United has served Italy since 1997. In addition to the new seasonal service from Milan to Chicago O’Hare, United offers year–round services from Milan and Rome to New York/Newark and seasonal services from Rome to Chicago and Washington Dulles, which will resume in 2022.

MILAN , 9 May 2022