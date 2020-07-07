United Airlines further expands international schedule: adds new service between Chicago and Tel Aviv

United Airlines announced it is further expanding its international schedule in September with new nonstop service three days a week between Chicago O’Hare and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. United also announced it is reinstating service between Chicago and Hong Kong as well as between Los Angeles and Sydney.

“Throughout 2020, United has been the only carrier to maintain continuous daily service between the U.S. and Australia as well as the U.S. and Israel,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “As we continue rebuilding our international network, we look forward to offering customers more opportunities to travel between the U.S. and Hong Kong, Sydney and Tel Aviv.”

Tel Aviv

In addition to brand new service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, United is increasing its current Tel Aviv service from its New York/Newark hub in August from daily to 10 weekly flights, and will resume service between Washington, D.C. and Tel Aviv in October. On Wednesday, July 8, United resumes its nonstop service between San Francisco and Tel Aviv three days a week. United operates more nonstop service between the United States and Israel than any other U.S. airline.

Hong Kong

Beginning in September, United will operate one flight weekly between Chicago and Hong Kong. United currently operates five weekly flights between San Francisco and Hong Kong.

Sydney, Australia

Beginning in September, United will reinstate passenger service between Los Angeles and Sydney. Throughout 2020, United has been the only carrier to maintain continuous daily, passenger service between the U.S. and Sydney from its San Francisco hub.

Beginning in September, @united will reinstate passenger service between Los Angeles and Sydney! pic.twitter.com/95RbXDJCAM — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 7, 2020

United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind. For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.