A United Airlines flight UA164 from New York Newark to Dubai (Boeing 777-300ER reg. N2140U) made an emergency landing in Athens on Friday after a passenger fell critically ill mid-flight and later died.

The aircraft, which was south of Crete at the time, diverted to Athens International Airport, landing at 14:30 local time (UTC+3). The flight resumed its journey to Dubai at 16:20 and arrived at its final destination after a delay of three and a half hours.