United Airlines flight misses ‘Time Travel’ mark (celebrating New Year’s Eve twice), disappoints passengers

Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight UA200 (Guam-Honolulu, Boeing 777-300ER reg. N2747U) hoped to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice by travelling across time zones. However, the flight experienced a delay of more than 6 hours, landing in Honolulu on January 1 instead of December 31, 2023, as planned.

Disappointed passengers voiced their frustrations on social media, expressing their disappointment at missing the chance to ring in the New Year twice.

Despite this, other flights, such as Cathay Pacific’s CX872 (Hong Kong-San Fancisco, Airbus A350-900 reg. B-LRL) and All Nippon Airways’ NH106 (Tokyo Haneda-Los Angeles, Boeing 787-9 reg. JA872A), successfully completed similar time-jumping journeys without delays: departing shortly after midnight on 1 January, they arrived at destination on31 December well before midnight.

GUM-HNL was scheduled to land with plenty of time for festivities (5 hrs til midnight). Now it looks like they wont arrive til 2024. What a bummer! Hope no one booked this flight with the hopes of double-dipping NYE. Still a great map! Happy new year GC! https://t.co/YN4AkIyvTY — Phil Jacobian (@JacobianPhil) December 31, 2023