United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dublin after crew member falls ill

A United Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Newark made a U-turn over Iceland and made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport on Tuesday after one of the pilots reportedly suffered chest pains mid-flight.

About one hour into the flight, flight UA71 operated by a Boeing 777-200ER registered N78005, entered a holding pattern over Scotland before proceeding to fly over the Atlantic. However, it made aa U-turn south of Iceland and diverted to Dublin shortly before 12:30, where it was met by emergency services.

Aviation enthusiast Shaun’s Aviation flagged the incident on social media, noting that the pilots had requested immediate medical assistance on arrival.

A United Airlines spokesperson confirmed the flight was diverted to “address a health concern” and landed safely. After medical intervention, the aircraft resumed its journey to Newark just after 14:00.

The Dublin Airport Authority (daa) has been contacted for additional comment.