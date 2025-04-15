Home Airports Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dublin after crew member falls...

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dublin after crew member falls ill

André Orban
United Airlines Boeing 777-200 © Jules Meulemans on Wikimedia Commons

A United Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Newark made a U-turn over Iceland and made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport on Tuesday after one of the pilots reportedly suffered chest pains mid-flight.

About one hour into the flight, flight UA71 operated by a Boeing 777-200ER registered N78005, entered a holding pattern over Scotland before proceeding to fly over the Atlantic. However, it made aa U-turn south of Iceland and diverted to Dublin shortly before 12:30, where it was met by emergency services.

Aviation enthusiast Shaun’s Aviation flagged the incident on social media, noting that the pilots had requested immediate medical assistance on arrival.

A United Airlines spokesperson confirmed the flight was diverted to “address a health concern” and landed safely. After medical intervention, the aircraft resumed its journey to Newark just after 14:00.

The Dublin Airport Authority (daa) has been contacted for additional comment.

