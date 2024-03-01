United Airlines flight from London to New York diverts to Bangor, Maine, for unruly passengers

United Airlines flight UA883 from London Heathrow to New York Newark on 1 March was diverted to Bangor, Maine, following disruptive behaviour from two apparently intoxicated passengers.

The incident on the Boeing 767-300ER registered N663UA prompted an emergency declaration and a rapid descent. Upon landing, law enforcement met the plane to remove the unruly passengers.

The flight later resumed its journey to Newark Liberty International Airport. United Airlines stated that the disruptive passengers, who will be banned from future United flights, were handed over to law enforcement, and the matter is under review.