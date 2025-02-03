United Airlines flight evacuated after engine fire at Houston Intercontinental Airport

A United Airlines Airbus A319 registered N837UA bound for New York La Guardia as flight UA1382 was evacuated on Sunday morning (2 February) after an engine issue caused smoke and flames on the right wing during takeoff at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The takeoff was aborted, and all 104 passengers and five crew members safely deplaned via slides and stairs before being bused to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

United arranged a replacement flight (Airbus A320 reg. N427UA) for later that afternoon. The FAA is investigating the incident, which comes amid heightened aviation safety concerns following two recent fatal crashes.

