United Airlines flight diverts to Honolulu mid-Pacific due to hydraulic failure

United Airlines flight UA1685, a Boeing 757-200 travelling from Lihue, Kauai island, Hawaii, to Denver, Colorado, was forced to divert to Honolulu after suffering a hydraulic system failure mid-flight. The aircraft, registered as N12114, was at 35,000 feet and 490 nautical miles from Honolulu when the crew decided to divert.

The plane landed safely on Honolulu’s runway 08R nearly three hours after departure.

The flight had already been delayed due to a separate issue before departure. Once airborne, the hydraulic failure led to concerns over landing gear steering, causing additional delays after landing.

Passengers faced further disruption as the flight was cancelled, with re-accommodations provided for travel the following day. The 29-year-old aircraft remained grounded in Honolulu for 43 hours before returning to Denver.