United Airlines flight diverted due to cracked windshield on Boeing 737-800

On 28 January, United Airlines flight UA1627, a Boeing 737-800 registered N33289, was diverted from its Las Vegas to Washington, DC route to Denver International Airport due to a cracked windshield.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the diversion, citing a maintenance issue.

The flight, with 166 passengers and seven crew members, landed safely, and after necessary maintenance, it continued its journey to Dulles International Airport where it landed with a delay of 4 hours and 45 minutes

This incident follows United CEO Scott Kirby’s recent criticism of Boeing after the grounding of the carrier’s MAX 9 aircraft. United, which owns 79 MAX 9 planes – the most of any carrier -, anticipates a five-year delay in the rollout of the 737 MAX 10.