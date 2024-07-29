United Airlines flight diverted due to biohazard incident

A United Airlines flight from Houston to Boston was urgently diverted to Washington-Dulles Airport on July 28 due to a biohazard situation that caused crew members to vomit and passengers to request masks.

United Airlines flight UA2477, a Boeing 737-800 with registration N18243, took off from Houston at 09:39 LT. Shortly after, a passenger fell gravely ill, leading to a severe biohazard situation. The onboard conditions deteriorated rapidly, with both crew members and passengers becoming ill. A doctor on board, after assessing the situation, urged for an immediate landing.

The airline confirmed the diversion and stated that the aircraft underwent a thorough deep clean at Washington-Dulles before continuing to Boston at 17:17 LT. None of the 155 passengers or 6 crew members required medical assistance upon arrival.

This incident follows a similar event in September 2023, when a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona turned back due to a passenger’s severe diarrhoea, necessitating extensive cleaning and an eight-hour delay.