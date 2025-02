United Airlines will restart its New York/Newark–Tel Aviv route on March 15, 2025, with a second daily flight beginning March 29. The decision follows a detailed operational review and coordination with flight crew unions.

Flights will be operated on Boeing 787-10s. United will be the first U.S. airline to resume service to Tel Aviv this year and continues to offer connections via Lufthansa Group airlines.

Further expansions will be considered based on demand.