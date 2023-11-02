United Airlines expands nonstop flights between Brussels and New York/Newark to double-daily for Summer 2024

United Airlines has confirmed in a special press release its plans to double its service between Brussels and its New York/Newark hub for the summer of 2024. This increase in service, scheduled to operate from March 31 to October 26, 2024, will offer travellers two daily nonstop flights from Brussels to New York/Newark. Alongside the year-round nonstop service between these two cities, United Airlines will also maintain daily nonstop flights from Brussels to its hubs in Chicago and Washington D.C.

United Airlines’ expansion demonstrates its leadership among U.S. airlines, offering more nonstop transatlantic flights than any other carrier for the summer of 2024. This includes connections to popular destinations such as Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca, and Tenerife. The airline is also introducing new seasonal services and resuming routes to enhance travel options for passengers.

The additional nonstop service between Brussels and New York/Newark for Summer 2024 will be operated using Boeing 757-200 aircraft, equipped with 176 seats, including 16 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class and 160 in economy, with 42 Economy Plus seats offering added legroom. The year-round service on this route will continue to be served by Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 318 seats, including 44 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class, 21 in United Premium Plus, and 253 in economy, with 54 Economy Plus seats.

United Airlines is committed to enhancing passenger comfort and offers premium experiences like United Polaris business class and United Premium Plus. Economy Plus seating with added legroom is available on all transatlantic flights, and passengers can enjoy complimentary food, beverages, and in-flight entertainment in economy class.

The increased flight frequency and expanded services aim to provide travelers with greater choices and flexibility when connecting between Belgium and the United States, further strengthening United Airlines’ presence in the transatlantic market.