United Airlines expands global network with three new international destinations and additional flights

United Airlines has announced a significant expansion of its global route network, introducing non-stop flights to Marrakesh, Morocco; Cebu, Philippines; and Medellin, Colombia. The airline is the only U.S. carrier to offer non-stop flights to Marrakesh and Cebu. Additionally, United will increase flying to popular destinations like Hong Kong, Seoul, South Korea, and Porto, Portugal. The airline will also resume Los Angeles-Shanghai service following the agreement between the Chinese and U.S. governments to increase flights between the two countries.

Key Highlights:

New Routes: New York/Newark-Marrakesh, Morocco: United will launch three weekly non-stop flights on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft starting October 24, becoming the only airline to directly connect the U.S. and Marrakesh.

Tokyo/Narita-Cebu, Philippines: Daily non-stop service on 737-800 aircraft will commence from July 31, making United the only U.S. carrier to fly to Cebu.

Houston-Medellin, Colombia: Daily non-stop service on Boeing 737 aircraft will begin on October 27, marking the first-ever direct flight from Houston to Medellin. Expanded Flying: Shanghai-Los Angeles: United will offer four weekly flights starting August 29, with daily service expected to commence in late October. This expansion is part of the rebuilding of the mainland China schedule.

Hong Kong and Seoul: A second daily Los Angeles-Hong Kong flight will start on October 26, and San Francisco-Seoul will offer year-round, twice-daily flights beginning October 25.

New York/Newark-Porto, Portugal: A second daily flight on a Boeing 757-200 will commence on May 23, making United the only U.S. carrier to serve Porto.

United Airlines now boasts the largest and most diversified international route network among U.S. carriers, offering non-stop service to 134 international destinations across 67 countries. The airline aims to continue providing customers with unique travel options and remains a leader in connecting passengers to both popular and off-the-beaten-path destinations globally. Tickets for the new flights are available on the United app and United.com, with the Shanghai and Cebu flights already on sale.

Flights are subject to government approvals.