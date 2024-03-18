United Airlines CEO tries to reassure customers after a series of incidents

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby reassured customers about the carrier’s safety following a series of flight problems in recent weeks. These incidents included a tyre falling off a Boeing 777 after takeoff from San Francisco and the discovery of a missing panel on another flight in Oregon.

Kirby emphasised that safety is the airline’s top priority and that the incidents were unrelated. He stated that the airline is reviewing details and incorporating findings into safety training and procedures across all employee groups.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating these incidents. Kirby also mentioned other recent aviation mishaps under scrutiny, including a door panel blowing off an Alaska Airlines plane and a United Boeing 737 Max rolling off a runway in Houston.

United Airlines plans to implement changes such as additional training for pilots and maintenance technicians to enhance safety measures. Kirby assured customers that the airline’s team is dedicated to ensuring their safety on every flight.