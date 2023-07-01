United Airlines CEO apologises for flying a private jet when airline cancelled thousands of flights

United CEO Scott Kirby has apologised for taking a private jet while the airline was cancelling thousands of flights. Kirby flew from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, and the company did not pay for his flight.

United has been facing significant disruptions, including flight delays, cancellations, and lost luggage. Kirby acknowledged that his decision to fly privately was insensitive to customers waiting to get home and expressed regret for distracting from the professionalism of United employees. He promised to better demonstrate respect for the dedication of the team members and the loyalty of customers going forward.

Kirby attributed much of the airline’s service meltdown to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and inadequate staffing at air traffic control centres, particularly in the New York area.

However, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg countered that air traffic control issues were not the primary cause of cancellations and delays, stating that United Airlines had internal issues to work through.