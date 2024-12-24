United Airlines Brussels-Washington flight diverts to Boston after crew member suffers stroke

On December 22, 2024, United Airlines flight UA951 from Brussels to Washington Dulles diverted to Boston Logan Airport due to a medical emergency involving a flight attendant. The French-speaking crew member reportedly suffered a stroke mid-flight, prompting the cockpit crew to land in Boston for immediate medical attention.

Passengers described the situation, with one stepping in to make French announcements after the attendant was evacuated. The Boeing 777-300ER registered N2737U landed at 18:45 UTC, refuelled, and resumed its journey at 20:27, arriving at Washington Dulles by 21:39 UTC.

Strokes, a critical medical emergency, require rapid action to prevent severe outcomes. This incident underscores the importance of swift medical response during in-flight emergencies. The same day, United Airlines faced additional health-related diversions on flights from Zurich to Chicago and Chicago to Zurich.