23 January 2020
United Airlines announces hourly shuttle between New York/Newark and Washington Reagan National

First of its kind jet (CRJ-550) to shuttle travellers between the Beltway and the Big Apple

United Airlines announced a new hourly shuttle service between Washington’s Reagan National Airport and New York/Newark Liberty International Airport. United will operate the world’s only two-cabin 50-seat regional aircraft – the Bombardier CRJ-550 on most flights. The CRJ-550 is designed for business and leisure travellers who want true-first-class seating, Wi-Fi, more legroom and enough space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.
United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-550 © United

With this new shuttle service, United will now offer more travel opportunities between these two cities than any other airline in the world. Tickets for the 13 daily flights between New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. will be available for purchase beginning January 18 and service starts on March 29.

“Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C. and New York – one of the busiest routes in the country – have told us they value convenient flights and a comfortable ride above all else,” said Sarah Murphy, United’s senior vice president of United Express. “With our new shuttle service aboard the one-of-a-kind CRJ-550, United Airlines is the only carrier to deliver both.”

The CRJ-550 is a first-of-its-kind jet boasting a wide variety of premium amenities, including:

  • 10 seats in United First, 20 seats in Economy Plus, and 20 Economy seats
  • Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.
  • A self-serve refreshment centre for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.
  • More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.
  • The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.

United’s daily shuttle service between New York/Newark-and D.C. starts March 29, 2020

Depart DCA

Arrive EWR

Aircraft

6:00 a.m.

7:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

7:18 a.m.

8:21 a.m.

9:21 a.m.

10:21 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

12:21 p.m.

1:21 p.m.

2:21 p.m.

3:21 p.m.

4:21 p.m.

5:42 p.m.

6:42 p.m.

8:28 p.m.

E-175

CRJ-550

E-175

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

E-175

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

Depart EWR

Arrive DCA

Aircraft

6:00 a.m.

7:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

7:21 a.m.

8:22 a.m.

9:21 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

12:14 p.m.

1:19 p.m.

2:14 p.m.

3:21 p.m.

4:21 p.m.

5:21 p.m.

6:25 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

9:25 p.m.

E-175

CRJ-550

E-175

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

E-175

CRJ-550

CRJ-550

Flight times subject to change.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ 

