United Airlines announces 8 new routes and increases flights to 19 destinations in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico

United Airlines announced a significant expansion of its winter international schedule, introducing eight new routes and adding flights to 19 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America. Starting in December, United will begin new nonstop service between Los Angeles and San Jose, Costa Rica and San Pedro Sula, Honduras; between Denver and Belize City, Belize and San Jose, Costa Rica; between Washington D.C. and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and returning service between Cleveland and Cancun, Mexico. In January, United will begin new nonstop service between Liberia, Costa Rica and both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The new flights are subject to government approval.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday, October 17 on United.com. Tickets for Los Angeles and San Francisco service to Costa Rica will be available for purchase on Wednesday, October 21 on United.com.

“These eight new routes highlight the continued expansion of our network and build upon our strong presence in Latin America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “Our new and increased service offers travellers more opportunities to find warm-weather getaways and visit friends and family over the winter season.”

Adding service to seven beach destinations in Mexico

This winter, United is also adding more flights to some of Mexico’s most popular beach destinations including Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta and is adding more weekend service to Cozumel from Chicago, Denver and Houston.

Restarting nonstop year-round service between Cleveland and Cancun on December 19.

Restarting service between Houston and Mazatlán on December 19.

Increasing service between Chicago and Cozumel, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Increasing service between Denver and Cancun, Cozumel, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Increasing service between Houston and Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel, San Jose del Cabo, Puerto Vallarta and Zihuatanejo

Increasing service between Los Angeles and Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Increasing service between New York/Newark and Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Increasing service between San Francisco and Cancun.

Increasing service between Washington Dulles and Cancun.

Increasing service between Washington and the Caribbean

Beginning, December 17, United will start daily, year-round service between Washington-Dulles and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. From Washington, United offers nonstop service to 10 Caribbean destinations for the winter season including daily service to Punta Cana, Grand Cayman, Nassau, Montego Bay, Aruba, Turks and Caicos and San Juan, as well as weekend service to St. Thomas and St. Maarten. In addition to its extensive Caribbean network from Washington, United also serves Cancun, Mexico and San Jose, Costa Rica.

Connecting Denver to more Latin American destinations

Denver-area travellers now have more nonstop opportunities to get to Latin America than ever before. With its new service to Belize and San Jose, United now offers nonstop service to eight destinations in Latin America from Denver.

Starting new nonstop service between Denver and Belize City, Belize.

Starting new nonstop service between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica.

Continuing nonstop service between Denver and Cancun, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Nassau and Liberia.

More options for West Coast customers to Central America

This winter, United will start brand-new nonstop flights connecting the Western U.S. with two popular leisure destinations in Costa Rica, enabling the airline to offer new options for customers planning travel to Central America. Tickets for United’s new Costa Rica service from Los Angeles and San Francisco will be available for purchase on Wednesday, October 21 on United.com.

Starting new Saturday service between Los Angeles and San Jose, Costa Rica on December 19, which expands to daily service on January 5, 2021.

Starting new three-times-weekly service between Los Angeles and San Pedro Sula, Honduras on December 17, 2020.

Starting new Saturday service between San Francisco and Liberia, Costa Rica on January 9, 2021.

Starting new three-times-weekly service between Los Angeles and Liberia, Costa Rica on January 8, 2021.

Increasing to ten-times weekly service between Los Angeles and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Increasing to eleven-times weekly service between Los Angeles and San Salvador, El Salvador.

Increasing to twice-daily service between Washington and San Salvador.

Since the start of the pandemic, United has been a leader in enacting new policies and innovations designed to keep employees and passengers safer when travelling. It was the first U.S. airline to mandate masks for flight attendants, quickly following with customers and employees. United was also among the first U.S. carriers to announce it will not permit customers who refuse to comply with the airline’s mandatory mask policy to fly with them while the face mask policy is in place. United was also the first U.S. airline to roll out touchless check-in for customers with bags, and the first to require passengers take an online health assessment before travelling. The airline also recently announced it plans to apply Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA-registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

