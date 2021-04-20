United Airlines adds new flights to Europe (Croatia, Greece and Iceland) as countries reopen to vaccinated travellers

United is adding three new flights to its international network, giving travellers more options for summer travel by flying direct to countries that are starting to reopen to vaccinated visitors. Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia, from Washington Dulles International Airport to Athens, Greece and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland, all subject to government approval.

United’s Travel-Ready Center enables customers to upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documentation, and have it certified ahead of check-in so customers can get their boarding pass before getting to the airport. United is the only airline that does this seamlessly in the airline’s mobile app.

The addition of these new routes reflects an increase in interest among United’s customers: in the last month, searches on United.com for flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland are up 61%.

“As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travelers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances. “These three new routes unlock the natural beauty of the outdoors for our guests. They are also the latest example of how United is remaining nimble in rebuilding our network.”

Croatia



United plans to add the only nonstop service between the U.S. and Croatia on July 8, with service to Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast. The airline will operate three weekly flights between Newark and Dubrovnik through October 3 on a Boeing 767-300ER with 30 United Polaris business class seats. Flights will operate Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Newark and on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from Dubrovnik and will be timed to connect in Newark to over 65 cities in North America.

Greece

United will expand its service to Athens with daily flights from Washington Dulles beginning July 1 and operating through October 3. This new route marks the first time daily nonstop flights have been available between Washington D.C. and Athens. The schedule is timed for connections in Washington Dulles to over 95 cities in North America and will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with all-aisle-access Polaris business and United Premium Plus seats. This builds on United’s existing daily summer service to Athens from Newark Liberty International Airport, which resumes on June 3.

Iceland

United is expanding its service to Iceland with the first U.S. carrier service from Chicago to Reykjavik, beginning July 1 and running daily through October 3. The schedule is timed for connections in Chicago O’Hare to over 100 cities in North America and will be operated by a Boeing 757-200 with 16 lie flat business class seats in the Polaris cabin. This new service builds upon United’s existing service to Reykjavik from Newark, with daily flights resuming June 3 and operating through October 29.

These new routes are just the latest adjustments United is making to its international schedule in response to increased demand. In addition:

United is adding three new markets in Africa*, with service three times weekly to Accra, Ghana from Washington Dulles beginning May 14, three times weekly service to Lagos, Nigeria from Washington Dulles set to begin later this year and daily service to Johannesburg, South Africa from Newark beginning June 3 (*subject to government approval) .

. United is expanding its India portfolio to 5 daily flights with new service from San Francisco to Bangalore beginning May 27

United is growing service to Tel Aviv as Israel prepares to welcome back group tourists, with Chicago service resuming three times weekly on May 7 and expansion of San Francisco to daily service on June 3, for a total of 24 weekly frequencies.

In May, United will resume service from Newark to Rome and Milan, and from Chicago to Munich, Amsterdam, and Tokyo Haneda

In June, United will resume flights between San Francisco and Tahiti.

Vaccinated travellers may still be subject to local country restrictions related to quarantines, testing, curfews and other requirements. Customers should check with their destination or United’s Destination Travel Guide for specific details.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer’s journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind. To manage entry requirements in different destinations, and find places to get tests, customer can visit United’s Travel Ready Center.

