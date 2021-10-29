United Airlines adds five new flights from the U.S. to London Heathrow in spring 2022

Airline to offer 22 flights per day to London by Spring of 2022; once service begins, United will offer more flights between New York City and London than any other U.S. carrier

United announced it is adding five new flights to London’s Heathrow Airport, including two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco, as well as an all-new direct flight from Boston. The new service begins in March of 2022 and with these additions, United will be the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the nation’s top seven business markets and London. United will offer 22 flights per day from the U.S. to London, and more flights between New York City and London than any other U.S. carrier. London was the most booked international destination for United’s business customers in October, and the airline expects this trend to continue into 2022.

“For nearly 30 years, United has provided a critical link between the U.S. and London, maintaining service throughout the pandemic and strategically growing our schedule to keep our customers in these key global business centers connected,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United. “London is an integral part of United’s network and we remain confident demand will continue to grow, particularly as international business travel returns in 2022.”

United in London

These new flights build on United’s largest-ever trans-Atlantic expansion announced earlier this month. United currently operates a total of seven flights to Heathrow from the U.S.: two daily flights from New York/Newark and Washington D.C., and one daily flight from Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco. In December, service will increase to 10 daily flights, with additional flights from New York/Newark and Chicago, just in time for the winter holidays.

The five new flights will make hopping across the pond easier and more comfortable for both leisure and business travelers, as United will: