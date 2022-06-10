Tenerife welcomes the first direct flight of United Airlines from New York

Tenerife Sur airport this morning hosted the welcome ceremony for the flight that inaugurates this route, with a Boeing 757-200, with 169 seats, which will operate three times a week until September.

Tenerife Sur airport welcomed this Friday the first direct flight between the island and New York, operated by United Airlines, a new non-stop service with three weekly flights that will connect the island with Newark Liberty International Airport, from today until 30 of September. United has chosen the Boeing 757-200 aircraft for its new service between Tenerife and New York/Newark, with a total of 169 seats.

The president of the Cabildo de Tenerife, Pedro Martín, the director-general of United International Planning, Matt Stevens, and the director-general of Tenerife Sur Airport, Luis López Chapí, accompanied by the insular director of Tourism, Laura Castro, the CEO of Tourism of Tenerife, David Pérez, and the crew of this first flight, participated in the welcome ceremony for this inaugural flight.

Pedro Martín indicated that “in an attempt to prioritise our market opportunities in the United States, this direct route to Tenerife will bring the North American customer closer to gastronomy, climate, nature, culture and the great tourist offer of Tenerife“. In addition, he added that “to generate demand for this new United Airlines flight, we will promote Tenerife as a destination of excellence and great versatility. And for this, we will work not only with the airline, but also with agents, tour operators and North American organisations.”

For his part, Matt Stevens said that “we are the only airline that connects the Canary Islands with the United States and we are very happy with this new service that reaches our hub in New York/Newark.” He added: “This route is a direct link from New York to Tenerife, that is, a comfortable route that will allow American travellers to enjoy the spectacular black and white sand beaches of the Canary Islands, with connections from almost 90 destinations throughout America“.

Likewise, Luis López Chapí pointed out that “we are delighted to inaugurate this historic route. We want to grow with society, anticipate and adapt to its needs. Thanks to this effort, the determination and the joint work of United Airlines, local tourism institutions, the authorities and the Aena airport marketing department, our islands will be even more connected with the rest of the world”.

According to the airline, this new service from Tenerife is the only flight between the Canary Islands and the United States, and joins United’s offer with services from Madrid and Barcelona to New York/Newark, seasonal services from Madrid and Barcelona to Washington D.C. and the recently inaugurated seasonal service from Palma de Mallorca to New York/Newark. United is the North American airline with the most destinations in Spain.

The new service between Tenerife and New York/Newark is part of the largest transatlantic expansion United has undertaken in its history, anticipating strong growth in European summer travel. In total, United has launched or resumed 30 transatlantic flights from mid-April to early June.

United has chosen the Boeing 757-200 aircraft for its new service between Tenerife and New York/Newark, with a total of 169 seats: 16 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class and 153 in economy class, including 45 Economy Plus seats with more space in general.

United’s presence in Spain dates back to 1991. This summer, United will operate more than 400 flights a day to 148 destinations in 38 countries from Newark. The Newark hub is its largest transatlantic hotspot, with an offer expanded to 5 new European destinations this summer.

Source: El Dia (Tenerife)