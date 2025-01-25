Six injured after United Airlines Boeing 787-8 suffers unexpected loss of altitude

A United Airlines Boeing 787-8, operating flight UA613 from Lagos, Nigeria, to Washington Dulles, experienced an unexpected loss of altitude while cruising over Ivory Coast on January 23, 2025. The aircraft, registered as N27903, was carrying 245 passengers and 11 crew members at the time of the incident.

According to a report by The Aviation Herald, the aircraft deviated from its assigned altitude twice, dropping approximately 150 to 175 feet. The incident reportedly occurred during meal service, with passengers describing a sudden and sharp drop in altitude on three separate occasions. One passenger allegedly hit his head on the ceiling and briefly lost consciousness.

Following the event, the flight crew decided to turn back to Lagos, where the aircraft landed safely approximately 100 minutes later. Emergency services were on hand to assist, and multiple passengers and crew members were treated for minor injuries. Six individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and have since been released.

United Airlines confirmed that the aircraft returned to Lagos due to a technical issue and stated that medical personnel were available to provide necessary care. The airline has not yet disclosed specific details about the cause of the altitude deviation.

An United Airlines flight UA613, operating from Lagos to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), made an emergency return to Lagos after declaring an emergency mid-flight. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 245 passengers, and 11 crew members experienced severe… pic.twitter.com/STY2GMoXs4 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 24, 2025