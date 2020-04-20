United Airlines sells, leases back aircraft in bid to conserve cash

The holding company above United Airlines will sell and lease back 22 planes to Bank of China Aviation (BOC Aviation), for an undisclosed sum.

The deal comprises six Boeing 787-9 aircraft and 16 Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft from United Airlines, according to a BOC Aviation statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday. According to the terms of the transaction, the planes will be leased back to United Airlines on long-term agreements. The deal is expected to close some time this year. Singapore-based BOC Aviation is a global aircraft operating leasing company providing a fleet of 567 aircraft to 92 airlines in 40 different countries.