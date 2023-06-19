United Airlines selects Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for Airbus A321 fleet

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
16

United Airlines has selected the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power seventy Airbus A321neo and fifty Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the first aircraft will be delivered to the airline this year.

United and Pratt & Whitney share a celebrated history as pioneers of commercial air travel, as well as a commitment to more sustainable aviation as we look forward,” said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. “GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.