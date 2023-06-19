United Airlines selects Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for Airbus A321 fleet

United Airlines has selected the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power seventy Airbus A321neo and fifty Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the first aircraft will be delivered to the airline this year.

“United and Pratt & Whitney share a celebrated history as pioneers of commercial air travel, as well as a commitment to more sustainable aviation as we look forward,” said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. “GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types.”