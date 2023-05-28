San Francisco Airport welcomes United Airlines nonstop service to Rome

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) celebrated the commencement of United Airlines’ nonstop service to Rome. As SFO’s largest airline, United now offers daily seasonal flights to Rome-Fiumicino “Leonardo da Vinci” International Airport using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

The introduction of this service aligns with the upcoming summer travel season, and SFO’s Airport Director, Ivar C. Satero, expressed enthusiasm for United’s commitment and predicted the new route’s success.

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances at United, highlighted that United is the only U.S. airline offering nonstop flights from San Francisco to Europe, and this expansion strengthens their transatlantic leadership by providing direct connections from San Francisco to seven different European cities.