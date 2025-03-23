Raging pilot drags constipated passenger from airplane toilet; man files complaint

A United Airlines passenger has filed a complaint after allegedly being forcibly removed from the airplane toilet by a pilot while his pants were still around his ankles. The incident occurred on a flight from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston on January 28, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, Yisroel Liebb, a New Jersey resident, was suffering from constipation and had occupied the restroom for over 30 minutes despite warnings from the cabin crew. A pilot eventually forced open the door and dragged him out, exposing him to nearby passengers and crew members.

After landing, Homeland Security officers handcuffed Liebb and his travel companion, detaining them in separate cells at Houston airport, which caused them to miss their connecting flight to New York. The complaint alleges that officers told them, “You have no rights here,” and tightened Liebb’s handcuffs when he asked why they were being arrested. The lawsuit also states that the pilot made racist remarks about their Jewish faith before forcing them back into their seats. United Airlines has declined to comment on the matter.

Although United provided a free flight the next day, Liebb and his companion had to cover hotel and food expenses due to the missed connection. The lawsuit further claims that the handcuffs caused severe wrist pain that lasted for several days. Filed in a Manhattan court, the complaint accuses United Airlines and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of excessive force, humiliation, and discrimination.