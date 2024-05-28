Quick response averts disaster after United Airlines plane’s engine catches fire at Chicago O’Hare

A commercial airliner’s engine caught fire on Monday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

United Airlines flight UA2091, bound for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, aborted takeoff from runway 28R when flames were seen on the left-hand engine around 14:00. The Airbus A320 registered N432UA was safely towed to the gate with no injuries reported among the 148 passengers, who were put on another A320 registered N459UA, which left Chicago with a delay of 6 hours.

Minimal delays occurred, and arriving flights were briefly paused. Fire and medical teams responded as a precaution.