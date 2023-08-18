United Airlines pilot destroys parking arm with an ax at Denver Airport parking lot

A United Airlines pilot has been removed from the cockpit, at least for the time being. On 2 August, Kenneth HJ. was seen destroying a parking arm with an ax at a parking lot of Denver Airport, United States. The pilot has been charged by police. To the police, Kenneth HJ. told that he hit his breaking point.

In a surveillance video that appeared on social media (see below), you can see 63-year-old Kenneth HJ. hitting the parking arm, leaving destruction for about $700 (€643).

An employee saw what happened and tried to remove the ax from the pilot, this was only successful upon the arrival of a second employee. The altercation resulted in a physical struggle but without injuries.

Authorities have charged Kenneth KJ with misdemeanor criminal mischief and will appear in court on 25 september.

A United Airlines spokesperson said that the pilot was removed from scheduling and that the airline launched an internal investigation.

According to a sheriff’s deputies, Kenneth HJ his his breaking point. He tried to leave the parking lot but there were six cars in line at each of the three exit gates and wanted to get rid of issues for everyone waiting.

According to a police report, several people that park at the lot don’t have valid permissions to use the parking.

Apparently this United Airlines pilot was having a bad day at Denver International Airport ???? pic.twitter.com/uY3yHwSKaQ — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 18, 2023