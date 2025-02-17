Passengers stranded for several days in Canada after United Airlines flight medical diversion

United Airlines flight UA23 from New York Newark to Dublin (Boeing 777-200ER registered N217UA) was forced to land at St. John’s Airport (YYT), Newfoundland, Canada, on February 13 due to a medical emergency. While the affected passenger was quickly taken to a hospital, the aircraft remained grounded for days due to high winds.

Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and meal vouchers, but the delay left many frustrated. The flight finally departed on Sunday, February 16 at 08:56 (UTC -3:30), arriving in Dublin at 16:18 local time (UTC).

One stranded passenger described the experience as “hugely disappointing” and said she was “losing hope” of getting home.