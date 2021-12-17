Passenger wearing red thong iso proper mouth mask thrown off flight

Passenger behavior at its best again on this United Airlines flight between Florida and Fort Lauderdale on Thursday (16 December). 30-year-old passenger Adam Jenne believed that wearing a red thong is sufficient as a face mask.

Cabin crew was obviously not amused with Adam’s own Covid-19 regulations and threw him off the flight. Soon later followed by another disgruntled passenger.

United Airlines said in a statement that “the customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”